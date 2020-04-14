Let’s just get this straight: the world did not deserve the masterpiece that was Fleabag. Bestowed upon us by the incredible Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the “tragicomedy” was everything we ever wanted out of a TV show and more – evidenced by the fact we’re still talking about it a year after the final episode aired.

However, we’ve taken one key fact about the award-winning series at face value – although we’ve noticed that, unlike her sister Claire, Waller-Bridge’s lovable but oh-so-flawed protagonist isn’t given a real name (neither are the Hot Priest or Horrible God Mother), we’ve never known where the name ‘Fleabag’ actually came from… until now.

Appearing on This Morning to talk about her decision to release the stage version of Fleabag online, Waller-Bridge revealed exactly where the name Fleabag actually comes from – and why it’s so apt for her character.