Florence Pugh gets real about the problem with filtering photos
- Hollie Richardson
Little Women actor Florence Pugh has called out the problem with photo filtering on smartphones, saying ” my phone automatically decided to make me the way that it wanted me to look”.
Florence Pugh – who you’ll know and love from Little Women, Fighting With My Family and Midsommar – has just started an honest and open conversation about photo filtering on phones.
Explaining that she completely understands why people (including herself) sometimes use filters, Pugh has called out smartphones for being programmed to decide what is considered “beautiful”.
Speaking on her Instagram Stories, the actor shared a message with fans who had contacted her about photos previously shared on her Stories feed.
According to Pugh, her phone automatically “corrected” her face – which is clearly part of a much bigger problem.
“It was really fucked up that my phone automatically decided to make me the way that it wanted me to look,” she said.
Pugh continued: “I think filters are a really cool thing to have and I’m completely aware that people don’t necessarily want their ‘imperfections’ and ‘flaws’ out there and that’s totally fine – I myself have even been known to use a few filters.
“But that should be your choice and that should be your decision. And this phone here should not automatically decipher what it’s been programmed to believe is beautiful.”
Pugh then went on to explore how this feeds into our relationships with our physical appearance.
She added: “And I read a couple of messages and some of you were saying that even your freckles have been blurred out. And that’s really sad, and it is scary. And I think in a world where we see so much on our phones and we know that so much of it isn’t really – its really alarming that it does it automatically.”
Pugh concluded: “Be aware that this is only adding to this circle of insecurity and I hope that talking about it helps.”
