People

Florence Pugh gets real about the problem with filtering photos

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Florence Pugh Oscars reaction

Little Women actor Florence Pugh has called out the problem with photo filtering on smartphones, saying ” my phone automatically decided to make me the way that it wanted me to look”.

Florence Pugh – who you’ll know and love from Little Women, Fighting With My Family and Midsommar – has just started an honest and open conversation about photo filtering on phones.

Explaining that she completely understands why people (including herself) sometimes use filters, Pugh has called out smartphones for being programmed to decide what is considered “beautiful”.

You may also like

Florence Pugh does not have time for people who question her relationship age gap

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, the actor shared a message with fans who had contacted her about photos previously shared on her Stories feed.

According to Pugh, her phone automatically “corrected” her face – which is clearly part of a much bigger problem. 

“It was really fucked up that my phone automatically decided to make me the way that it wanted me to look,” she said.

Pugh continued: “I think filters are a really cool thing to have and I’m completely aware that people don’t necessarily want their ‘imperfections’ and ‘flaws’ out there and that’s totally fine – I myself have even been known to use a few filters.

“But that should be your choice and that should be your decision. And this phone here should not automatically decipher what it’s been programmed to believe is beautiful.”

Florence Pugh at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards.

Pugh then went on to explore how this feeds into our relationships with our physical appearance.

She added: “And I read a couple of messages and some of you were saying that even your freckles have been blurred out. And that’s really sad, and it is scary. And I think in a world where we see so much on our phones and we know that so much of it isn’t really – its really alarming that it does it automatically.”

You may also like

Florence Pugh just reminded us why we should never comment on a woman’s body

Pugh concluded: “Be aware that this is only adding to this circle of insecurity and I hope that talking about it helps.”

Want weekly culture tips and restaurant reviews? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Going Out email

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Stylist Daily