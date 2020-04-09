Florence Pugh has an important message about her relationship with Zach Braff

Pugh’s right, of course: it’s her decision, and her decision alone, who she decides worthy of her romantic affections. If you disagree, that’s fine – but only if you keep it to yourself. There’s a reason we’re all taught the phrase, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all” from such a young age.

Of course, though, there are those individuals who can’t stay silent. Who feel compelled to share their thoughts in a crass Instagram comment. Who refuse to respect the opinions of others, solely because they clash with their own.

To these people, I would like to once again cite the advice of Amy Poehler: instead of casting judgement, try the phrase, “good for you, not for me”.

As I’ve said before,there’s a lot of power in those six little words: they help us to build one another up, rather than tear one another down. They reinforce the bonds of sisterhood, rather than pit us against each other. They champion kindness (and, boy, does this world need a lot more of that right now) above all else.

Most vital, though, is the fact that “good for you, not for me” celebrates both difference and an assertion of self, making it the ideal response to someone else’s life choice. They channel nothing but empathy, appreciation and esteem. And they form the basis of a philosophy that works for all walks of life.

With that in mind, I suggest you write them on a post-it note and stick it on your mirror so you can be reminded of it before you go to bed and when you wake up. Let’s flood the negativity out of social media, and build it up into the sort of place that allows us to be vulnerable, to be open, to be ourselves.

Peace.