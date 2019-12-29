Florence Pugh does not have time for people who question her relationship age gap

Relationship age gaps really shouldn’t matter in this day and age – and yet, it’s amazing how much fodder for gossip they can provoke.

More predictably (and depressingly), this happens when a man chooses to date an older woman. You only have to look at the reaction to Keanu Reeves’ relationship with Alexandra Grant to understand this prejudice in action.

But sometimes, the rush to judgement also plays out the other way round, as Little Women star Florence Pugh recently discovered.