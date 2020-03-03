Frankie Bridge explains why her OCD led her to carry plastic cutlery “everywhere”

Last month, Bridge also appeared on Elizabeth Day’s podcast How To Fail to discuss her mental health, speaking openly about how she felt guilty for not feeling happy at the peak of her success.

“I felt guilty because I was in a pop group that was successful,” she told Day. “I was living a really lovely life, and I had basically everything I’d always wanted. And yet I was completely miserable. You feel an immense amount of guilt with depression and anxiety anyway. So then I think when you do have a life, that you know you should be thankful for – which I was – the guilt is even worse.

“How do you complain to people about a life that is supposedly perfect?”