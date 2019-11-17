This is how close we got to Tom Hanks guest-starring in Friends

“I wasn’t even supposed to be [Sandy], that was originally offered to Tom Hanks but he wasn’t gonna make it back from his film on time,” he explained.

“My agent called me and said, ‘Do you want to be on Friends?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do an episode of Friends. That’ll be great.’ He said, ‘Yeah, it shoots tomorrow’ and I was like, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Yes, tomorrow, so I’ll send you the script’.”

The episode Prinze Jr is referring to is The One With The Male Nanny, which was actually the 200th episode of the sitcom. The episode follows the story of Ross and Rachel as they hire a male nanny called Sandy to look after their daughter Emma, much to Ross’ discomfort. And although Ross eventually fires Sandy for being too sensitive, he later confides in him, explaining how his dad was tough on him as a kind for playing with dinosaurs instead of focusing on sports.