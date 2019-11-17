People

This is how close we got to Tom Hanks guest-starring in Friends

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Tom Hanks nearly guest-starred in Friends as male nanny Sandy.

Tom Hanks was reportedly offered the role of male nanny Sandy in Friends 200th episode, but things didn’t end up as planned.     

When it comes to behind-the-scenes stories, there’s nothing better than a good Friends anecdote.

Whether we’re learning more about the casting process (we got seriously close to a show without David Schwimmer, by the way) or obsessing over behind-the-scenes photos of Jennifer Aniston with her Friends daughter Emma, there’s something so exciting about getting a glimpse into the world of the beloved sitcom. After all, the show did turn 25-years-old earlier this year, so any new Friends related-content is seriously valuable stuff.

Earlier this week, Reese Witherspoon spoke out about how she was invited to make a second appearance on the show, but decided to turn it down because she was terrified at the prospect of having to perform in front of a live studio audience again. And now another Friends guest star has revealed how their role was nearly played by the one-and-only Tom Hanks.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Freddie Prinze Jr, who played Ross and Rachel’s male nanny Sandy, admitted that the role was originally offered to Hanks. 

You may also like

Friends of Friends: What the show's minor stars are up to now

“I wasn’t even supposed to be [Sandy], that was originally offered to Tom Hanks but he wasn’t gonna make it back from his film on time,” he explained.

“My agent called me and said, ‘Do you want to be on Friends?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do an episode of Friends. That’ll be great.’ He said, ‘Yeah, it shoots tomorrow’ and I was like, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Yes, tomorrow, so I’ll send you the script’.”

The episode Prinze Jr is referring to is The One With The Male Nanny, which was actually the 200th episode of the sitcom. The episode follows the story of Ross and Rachel as they hire a male nanny called Sandy to look after their daughter Emma, much to Ross’ discomfort. And although Ross eventually fires Sandy for being too sensitive, he later confides in him, explaining how his dad was tough on him as a kind for playing with dinosaurs instead of focusing on sports. 

Freddie Prinze Jr as Sandy in The One With The Male Nanny.
Freddie Prinze Jr as Sandy in The One With The Male Nanny.

Prinze Jr also spoke about how David Schwimmer was particularly supportive on-set, saying he had a great time filming the episode.

“I went in and I was totally nervous because it was on the day of shooting. I didn’t even get to do a read-through,” he explained. “And David Schwimmer walked into my dressing room and he was so cool and so passionate and he had so much energy.”

While, of course, the final version of the episode was still amazingly hilarious, it’s crazy to think about what Hanks’ version of Sandy would have been like. Although he came so close to appearing in the sitcom, he never actually went on to do any other Friends guest-appearances.

Earlier this week, we learnt that a Friends reunion is officially in the works, so there’s still time to make a Tom Hanks x Friends collab happen. Fingers crossed!

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

Life

In defence of Friends

“It might be cool to hate on the classic sitcom – but it was surprisingly progressive for its time.”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

The rare behind-the-scenes Jennifer Aniston photos with Friends daughter Emma

They are the perfect end to 25th anniversary celebrations.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

What really happened to Friends’ Ross and Rachel, according to Jennifer Aniston

It's not the happily ever after you might imagine...

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
People

Tom Hanks’ response to the #MeToo movement is so incredibly thought-provoking

“I would claim that I was never knowingly complicit, but that doesn’t mean I wasn’t oblivious”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Tom Hanks shares beautiful life advice for anyone with divorced parents

We're not crying, YOU'RE crying

Posted by
Sarah Biddlecombe
Published
Stylist Daily