Frozen fans will be delighted to learn that the sequel looks like a worthy successor to the original – still one of the most successful Disney animated films ever made, grossing more than $1.2 billion at the box office and winning Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Oscars.

Critic Angie Han wrote on Twitter: “Plenty to love here: eye-popping fantasy sequences, nice moments for your faves, LOTS of new songs including the earworm-y Into the Unknown and an unbearably cute new critter”.

Also on Twitter, critic Alisha Grauso added: “Frozen 2 is breathtakingly beautiful and leans in on empowerment for its characters. I cried at least three times. From the story to the last thread on Elsa’s dress, the care and love put into it shows. And, good news, every one of Team Elsa gets at least one solo this time around.”