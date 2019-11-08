Frozen 2: Idina Menzel shares empowering reason why she’ll always love singing Let It Go
- Hannah-Rose Yee
The star of Frozen 2 has sung the world-famous ballad more times than she can count. But at the premiere for the new film, Idina Menzel explained why it will always be a pleasure and a privilege to perform it.
At the risk of sounding like a strange remix of Dr Seuss’ Green Eggs and Ham: Idina Menzel has sung Let It Go, the world-famous ballad from her film Frozen, everywhere.
She has sung it at the Oscars. She has sung it at Disneyland. She has sung it, toy instruments in hand, with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. (She will sing it in a house, she will sing it with a mouse. She will sing it here and there. She will sing it anywhere!)
Menzel doesn’t mind. The Tony award-winning star of Broadway and Hollywood knows that even though she has had a storied, widespread career – she was the first Elphaba in the original Broadway cast of Wicked – Let It Go will always be her most recognisable song. And she’s more than happy to sing it.
Speaking at the premiere of Frozen 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2013 Disney animated film, Menzel shared the very personal reason why she’ll always love singing the empowering ballad.
“People always ask me if I’m tired of singing Let It Go,” Menzel told People. “I don’t [get tired]. I go to concerts all over the world and I love singing the songs, it’s a reminder of this incredible experience in my life. It’s an opportunity to connect with young people in this really special way and to sing about really important themes about self-empowerment.
Menzel added that, for her, the song will always carry with it a strong message of self-confidence. “[It is] a good reminder for a woman my age to not forget that we have to embrace our power,” Menzel explained. “And not forget what makes us extraordinary and fierce.”
Frozen fans will be delighted to learn that the sequel looks like a worthy successor to the original – still one of the most successful Disney animated films ever made, grossing more than $1.2 billion at the box office and winning Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Oscars.
Critic Angie Han wrote on Twitter: “Plenty to love here: eye-popping fantasy sequences, nice moments for your faves, LOTS of new songs including the earworm-y Into the Unknown and an unbearably cute new critter”.
Also on Twitter, critic Alisha Grauso added: “Frozen 2 is breathtakingly beautiful and leans in on empowerment for its characters. I cried at least three times. From the story to the last thread on Elsa’s dress, the care and love put into it shows. And, good news, every one of Team Elsa gets at least one solo this time around.”
For Awards Circuit, the film felt timely. “Frozen 2 embarks as not just an evolution of its characters, but it sincerely acknowledges that its fanbase has grown over the last 6 years, and they have new things to learn in a changing world. Songs are plentiful. Beautiful shots at times. It was something I REALLY needed.”
Something that fans won’t find in the sequel, however, is a girlfriend for Menzel’s character Elsa. Despite a groundswell campaign from the fans for a lesbian storyline – spearheaded by the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend – filmmakers have confirmed that in Frozen 2 Elsa will not be romantically linked to anyone, woman or man.
“Like the first movie, Elsa is not just defined by a romantic interest,” Let It Go songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez told IGN.
“There’s so many movies that define a woman by her romantic interest. That’s not a story that we wanted to tell at this point in time. What we really wanted to tell was if you have these powers, how do you grow and change and find your place in the world and find answers that haven’t been found before?”
Frozen 2 is in cinemas 22 November in the US and the UK.
