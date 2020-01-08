Twitter users share best stories about meeting celebrity heroes IRL

Whoopi Goldberg

“A few years ago there was a period of about two months where I randomly ran into Whoopi Goldberg three different times in various parts of NYC.

The first time she smiled at me, the 2nd time she looked slightly confused, the 3rd time she looked slightly alarmed,” says Miz Jenkins.

Naomi Campbell

“I was in the line for TSA at JFK and Naomi Campbell is right next to me. The first words out of my mouth ‘I’ve never met a celebrity before.’

She shut me down with, ‘honey, I’m not a celebrity, I’m a supermodel,’” says Taylor Stone.

Sandra Bullock

“In line at the movie theater and my daughter was petting a dog. I was very cautious as she was only around three years old at the time. I gave the most asshole smile to the owner while keeping an eye on the interaction. The owner was Sandra Bullock,” says Mon E.