Ellen Pompeo just perfectly summed up why Gabrielle Union’s firing is so troubling

Pompeo is referring, here, to the scandals that have plagued NBC since it was revealed that Matt Lauer, the network’s celebrated co-host of the Today show, was being accused of sexual misconduct including the alleged rape of Brooke Nevils at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Ronan Farrow, in his book To Catch And Kill, argues that not only did NBC know about the accusations against Lauer but that they actively worked to cover them up. (NBC has denied this. “We have no secrets and nothing to hide,” NBC president Noah Oppenheim wrote in a letter obtained by Deadline.)

Pompeo went on to stress how it is the responsibility of every woman in the industry, particularly white women, to stand alongside Union. Without this solidarity, she stressed, toxic cultures would never change.

“This is a teaching moment… It’s important… white girls I’m talking to you.. whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not… that you stand with your sisters on the front lines. Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue… because it is,” she tweeted.

Pompeo continued: “Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s OK.”

“Oh and Happy Thanksgiving. Thankful for all the women out there who refuse to put up with bullshit.”