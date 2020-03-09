Wade continued: “From working closely with Zaya to design her rooms in our homes to making sure that her authentic self was represented and that her bedroom felt like a sanctuary. Now, that may seem small, but taking the time to make sure Zaya felt seen and heard as she created her own space for us was key. It was key to Zaya’s comfort and her confidence.”

Bolden, who alongside his husband has been named godparent to Zaya, shared images from the event with a powerful caption on Instagram. “To the Wades,” Bolden wrote, “thank you for always showing up, thank you for always taking your light and shining it on those who don’t have a voice or face in the room. For that and many other reasons we love you!!! Zaya Zaya Zaya YOU ARE PERFECT”.

Union, sharing a few Instagram snaps from before the family headed to the event, added that she felt “so much gratitude” to those who have stood by Zaya on her journey.

“It was an EPIC night filled with so much love and a real sense of community,” Union wrote on Instagram. “It was important for Zaya to be a part of such a beautiful night and reminding her of all the love and support she has. We were moved to tears so many times throughout the night.”