Gabrielle Union urges women to call out workplace discrimination in powerful post

Gabrielle Union has called on women to confront discrimination in the workplace, amid growing controversy over an executive decision to fire her from the judging panel of America’s Got Talent last month.

Without naming the NBC series directly, Union said it was important that women not shy away from speaking out when they see evidence of wrongdoing.

Asked about her advice for leaders at the Power of Inclusivity and the Women Leading the Charge event in New York City this week, the actor said it was vital that people don’t turn a blind eye to injustice.

“Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid,” the actor told a panel audience (as reported via Variety magazine).