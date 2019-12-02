How to apologise, properly, according to Gabrielle Union
Jessica Rapana
- Published
Just moments after NBC’s lacklustre statement responding to her firing, the actor sent a message about how to apologise, properly.
Gabrielle Union is schooling Twitter on how to apologise and while she hasn’t mentioned the America’s Got Talent controversy directly, well, the timing is uncanny.
The actor has been in the headlines recently, following reports she was fired from the reality series by television network NBC after her complaints about a toxic culture on set.
Variety reported that the decision not to renew Union’s contract came after she raised concerns about a racially insensitive joke made by co-judge Jay Leno on the set of the series. The joke, which was eventually cut from the episode, saw Leno perpetuate stereotypes that a Korean restaurant might serve dog meat.
According to Variety, Union also complained about a white contestant whose routine involved dressing up as Beyoncé. As well as these complaints, Variety notes that Union was subject to a deluge of “notes” from producers on the television show that her hair was “too black” for audiences.
Many have spoken out in solidarity with the star, including Ellen Pompeo. The Grey’s Anatomy actor, who herself battled against television executives to receive equal pay and rights as her male co-stars, tweeted: “It’s unfortunate that NBC the same network that protected men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking our or not putting with it… has not changed their practices or culture.”
Meanwhile, yesterday in a statement responding to reports of its “toxic culture”, NBC said: “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”
Union has yet to publicly address her ousting or NBC’s response. However, shortly after that statement was released, Union retweeted writer and host Joelle Monique’s tweet about how to apologise properly.
Monique’s original quote read: “A solid apology comes in three parts. 1. Sincerely admit wrong doing directly to the offended party. 2. Be twice as loud correcting your mistake as you were making the mistake. 3. Lay out steps to correct your behaviour in the future. Anything less is covering your own ass.”
Union retweeted this, saying: “This! This! AND THIIISSSSSSS!!!!!!”
Like we said, the timing is uncanny.
Image: Getty