Grey’s Anatomy fans will no doubt recall the episode where Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) – a talented and adept surgeon, with a wealth of medical expertise and knowledge – realised that she was having a heart attack.

However, when she visited her local emergency room and listed off her symptoms, medical staff diagnosed her with anxiety – a decision which almost led to the character’s death.

It was a hard-hitting storyline, and one which was inspired by scriptwriter Elisabeth Finch’s own experience with misdiagnosis. And it pointed to a persistent, often overlooked problem in medicine: women’s symptoms are often diminished and dismissed by doctors.