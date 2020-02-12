Gabrielle Union just introduced her daughter to the world in the best way

In the clip, which shows Zaya driving her dad around in a golf cart, she says: “[To anyone] who is afraid they’re going to be judged, I would say don’t even think about that. Just be true to yourself, because what’s the point of even living on this earth if you’re going to try to be someone you’re not? It’s like you’re not even living as yourself. Be true and don’t really care what the ‘stereotypical’ way of being you is.”

When Wade asks his daughter whether it’s worth it to be yourself, even when people are being mean to you or trying to harm you because of it, she says: “Yeah. I know it can get tough. Definitely. But I think you push through and you be the best you. Especially more recently it’s become more accepting, even though there are still obviously a lot of people out there who still are set more in the ‘back in their days’ way of mind. But I think even through hard times, you gotta just push through.”