If there’s one small thing bringing us joy during lockdown, it’s seeing some of our favourite TV characters return to our screens.

As part of the BBC’s Big Night In earlier this week, we saw Dawn French bring back her beloved character Geraldine as part of a Vicar Of Dibley quarantine special. And that wasn’t the only familiar face to appear as part of the fundraising event – earlier in the show, the Miranda cast made a special appearance over Zoom.

Seeing such familiar faces taking on a world of social distancing and lockdown measures is strangely comforting – so it’s safe to say we were pretty happy to see Gavin and Stacey’s Nessa return to social media to offer her coronavirus advice.