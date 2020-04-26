Gavin and Stacey’s Nessa is here to remind us all about the importance of social distancing
- Lauren Geall
- Published
In a video posted to Twitter, Gavin and Stacey’s co-creator and star Ruth Jones donned her classic Nessa makeup to issue some important advice on coronavirus social distancing.
If there’s one small thing bringing us joy during lockdown, it’s seeing some of our favourite TV characters return to our screens.
As part of the BBC’s Big Night In earlier this week, we saw Dawn French bring back her beloved character Geraldine as part of a Vicar Of Dibley quarantine special. And that wasn’t the only familiar face to appear as part of the fundraising event – earlier in the show, the Miranda cast made a special appearance over Zoom.
Seeing such familiar faces taking on a world of social distancing and lockdown measures is strangely comforting – so it’s safe to say we were pretty happy to see Gavin and Stacey’s Nessa return to social media to offer her coronavirus advice.
As is to be expected, the video is jam-packed full of classic Nessa content, from “what’s occurin’” and “if truth be told” to “no word of a lie”.
Taking to Twitter to share the video of Ruth Jones’ iconic character, the show’s co-creator James Corden described the clip as “an important public message”. In the video, Jones dons her classic Nessa outfit and make-up to urge people to “stay out of my way”.
“Oh, what’s occurin’? Not a lot, other than a global pandemic, but the question was rhetorical,” she begins.
“Now listen, I’m not here to give advice. There’s plenty of others who’ll do that for you. It’s your life, and I’m not about to tell you how to live it. I wouldn’t do that to no one – I wouldn’t even tell myself how to live my life,” she explains.
“But, I will say this. If youse sees me in the mornings doing my daily run – my half marathon round Barry – don’t even think about breaking that two metre rule. Cos if you dose, I will not hesitate to tell you quite clearly to back off.”
Continuing to lay down the law, Jones goes on to explain – in Nessa’s own unique way – why social distancing is so important.
“At the end of the day when all’s said and done, no word of a lie if truth be told, just because you don’t feel ill, don’t mean you not infectious. You could be riddled.
“Stay safe, stay out of my way and protect the NHS, obviously.”
If truth be told, we’re obsessed.
Image: BBC