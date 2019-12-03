Gavin & Stacey Christmas special trailer and photos: Ruth Jones explains what can we expect from Nessa
Kayleigh Dray
Gavin & Stacey fans unite, the gang are back together for the first time in nearly a decade for a Christmas special. Following the release of the first trailers and photos, Ruth Jones has talked about reprising Nessa.
Omelettes, and fishing trips, and Doris, oh my – Gavin & Stacey is FINALLY coming back for Christmas 2019.
The sitcom was, without a doubt, one of the best shows on television when it came out all those years ago (10, in fact). It had a stellar cast, a furiously funny script, and plenty of soothing Welsh accents to listen to – but, more importantly, it gave us one of the most sexually liberated and empowered female characters in Ruth Jones’ Nessa.
Unconventionally attractive, and fiercely independent of any male influence, Nessa was very in touch with her sexual side, often opening up about her impressive string of ex-lovers, the “tools, whips, and capes” she used in the bedroom with them, and the STIs some of them had infected her with.
“You can buy me all the chocolates, all the chow mein you like but it won’t wash and you knows why,” she told Dave Coaches. “Now, back off, or I’ll tell everyone on that coach about my trip to the doctor’s.”
Throw in all those other little moments, like the time she dressed up as Santa and forced Gavin to sit submissively on her knee, and you had a woman who truly defies convention, and challenged the order of a male world.
So, yeah, we can be forgiven for repeatedly binge-watching the show on Netflix whenever we have a spare moment in our days. And, yeah, we’re not ashamed of the fact that we are STOKED about the incoming Christmas 2019 special.
Everything we know about the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, so far
Christmas isn’t far away (eep!), and now we’ve got a small glimpse into what the one-off episode will include, as the BBC has unveiled two trailers and first-look photos.
Watch below to see the first trailer, which sees Uncle Bryn absolutely massacre the turkey, and lay your eyes on our beloved Ness once more.
Watch the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special trailer
The second trailer sees Smithy (James Corden) stepping into Christmas with Gavin (Matthew Horne), Pam (Alison Steadman) and Mick (Larry Lamb). And supporting characters Pete (Adrian Scarborough) and Dawn (Julia Davies) also make an appearance.
Watch the second Gavin & Stacey Christmas special trailer
And photos from the trailer give us a few more clues about what we can expect from the special. There’s arguments, singing, dancing, burnt food and some already iconic one-liners.
Gavin & Stacey Christmas special first-look photos
In a statement earlier this year, creators James Corden and Ruth Jones said they decided to revive the show after the pair began talking about what the characters would be doing now.
Corden and Jones said: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin & Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one-hour special.
“We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy. We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”
Speaking to The Telegraph after a screening of the special episode, Jones explained: “Gavin and Stacey are at the heart of this show - they’re the only reason these people all met - so we needed something solid and chunky for them. It’s about their story ten years on. They so capture what a lot of couples with kids feel, that sometimes there’s no time for romance. That’s what we realised was the heart of the show.”
And Jones explained how we will see her character Nessa’s role as a mum, adding: “She’s a really lovely mum. Her, Smithy and Neil the Baby are a great example of a blended family. The boy playing Neil was such a soft boy. It would have been tempting to make him a tough Barry boy but we didn’t. We’ve tapped into Nessa’s soft side too.”
Joanna Page, whose lead character Stacey is now a mum-of-three, also talked at the episode’s launch about reprising her role. As reported in Metro, she revealed that she thought something bad was happening when she first received the call from Jones.
“My first thought was – and bear in mind this is from a mum of three children, who’s looking after three children all the time – my first thought was “oh God it’s either something really good, like the show’s coming back, or something really bad,” she laughed.
“Is she going to tell me there’s some really dodgy photos of me which are going to hit all the newspapers?”’
Thankfully, that was not the case at all.
When will the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special air?
You can catch the special episode on Christmas Day at 8:30 pm on BBC One.
