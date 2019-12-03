Omelettes, and fishing trips, and Doris, oh my – Gavin & Stacey is FINALLY coming back for Christmas 2019.

The sitcom was, without a doubt, one of the best shows on television when it came out all those years ago (10, in fact). It had a stellar cast, a furiously funny script, and plenty of soothing Welsh accents to listen to – but, more importantly, it gave us one of the most sexually liberated and empowered female characters in Ruth Jones’ Nessa.

Unconventionally attractive, and fiercely independent of any male influence, Nessa was very in touch with her sexual side, often opening up about her impressive string of ex-lovers, the “tools, whips, and capes” she used in the bedroom with them, and the STIs some of them had infected her with.