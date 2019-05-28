Gavin & Stacey Christmas special trailer is here, and we couldn’t be more excited
- Kayleigh Dray
Gavin & Stacey fans unite, the gang are back together for the first time in nearly a decade.
Omelettes, and fishing trips, and Doris, oh my – Gavin and Stacey is FINALLY coming back for Christmas 2019.
The sitcom was, without a doubt, one of the best shows on television when it came out all those years ago (10, in fact). It had a stellar cast, a furiously funny script, and plenty of soothing Welsh accents to listen to – but, more importantly, it gave us one of the most sexually liberated and empowered female characters in Ruth Jones’ Nessa.
Unconventionally attractive, and fiercely independent of any male influence, Nessa was very in touch with her sexual side, often opening up about her impressive string of ex-lovers, the “tools, whips, and capes” she used in the bedroom with them, and the STIs some of them had infected her with.
“You can buy me all the chocolates, all the chow mein you like but it won’t wash and you knows why,” she told Dave Coaches. “Now, back off, or I’ll tell everyone on that coach about my trip to the doctor’s.”
Throw in all those other little moments, like the time she dressed up as Santa and forced Gavin to sit submissively on her knee, and you had a woman who truly defies convention, and challenged the order of a male world.
So, yeah, we can be forgiven for repeatedly binge-watching the show on Netflix whenever we have a spare moment in our days. And, yeah, we’re not ashamed of the fact that we are STOKED about the incoming Christmas 2019 special.
Christmas isn’t far away, and now we’ve got a small glimpse into what the one-off episode will include, as the BBC has unveiled the first trailer. Watch below to see Uncle Bryn absolutely massacre the turkey and lay your eyes on our beloved Ness once more.
In a statement, creators James Corden and Ruth Jones said they decided to revive the show after the pair began talking about what the characters would be doing now.
Corden and Jones said in a statement: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin & Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special.
“We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy. We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”
However, this isn’t the only Gavin & Stacey news to focus on.
In an interview with the Press Association, Lamb admitted what we’ve already been trying to come to terms with for all these years – they’re probably never going to make any more episodes of our favourite TV show.
“I think it’s highly unlikely that they’ll ever make another television series,” he said.
But, when it came to the subject of a film version, Lamb was a little more positive. In fact, strike that: he wasn’t just positive, but he sounded like he was actively rooting for the idea.
“I don’t think anybody that was in it would ever say no to it,” he said.
“I think it’s a distinct possibility that one day, they might make a film. It’s got a huge audience, so I’m sure that’s what they’ll do.”
Not a definitive, but our fingers are definitely crossed.
