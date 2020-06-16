Why Jonathan Van Ness’ response to that LGBTQ+ ruling is so important

It’s difficult to believe that, until this week, US employers who fired workers for being gay or transgender were not breaking the country’s civil rights laws. Indeed, it was legal in more than half of American states to fire workers for being gay, bisexual or transgender.

Now, thankfully, that’s all changed. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court has ruled that federal law, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, should be understood to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

It is worth noting that some people involved in the court ruling decision argued the authors of the 1964 Civil Rights Act had not intended it to apply to cases involving sexual orientation and gender identity. And disappointingly, albeit not surprisingly, the Trump administration sided with this argument.