There’s no denying that 2019 has been a pretty bad year for the UK’s political scene. Thanks to the continued presence of Brexit, the rise of far-right rhetoric at home and across the world and the looming threat of the climate crisis, there have been few more crucial moments for the future of our democratic system, especially when you consider the fact that female MPs are facing unprecedented levels of abuse – and leaving politics because of it.

All that considered, we should be more motivated than ever to make our voices heard in the general election on the 12 December – but that doesn’t seem to be the case. On the 19 November, 9.4 million eligible voters across the UK had not yet registered to vote in the upcoming general election. With less than two days left to register to vote (registration closes on the 26 November), it’s more important than ever to stress the importance of having our say.