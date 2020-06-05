Ellen Pompeo wants to know why police are carrying machine guns at anti-racism protests

On Monday 25 May, George Floyd was killed when police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the handcuffed man’s neck for at least eight minutes.

Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder. Officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, who helped restrain Floyd, and Tou Thao, who stood near the others during his killing, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

In a statement, governor Tim Walz said the charges “are a meaningful step toward justice for George Floyd.”

However, with thousands across the USA taking to the streets in protest against systemic racism and the repeated failure of America’s policing system, Walz added: “We must also recognise that the anguish driving protests around the world is about more than one tragic incident.