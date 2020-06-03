“He will never see her grow up”: mother of George Floyd’s daughter gives moving speech

On Monday 25 May, George Floyd was killed when police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the handcuffed man’s neck for at least eight minutes.

Chauvin, who has had 17 complaints filed against him during his career (of which two resulted in formal reprimands), has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd has become the face of anti-racism protests across the globe. His final, terrified moments are now a viral video, one which has been shared countless times over. And his name is now a hashtag synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement.