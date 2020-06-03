Yara Shahidi just perfectly explained why you shouldn’t call George Floyd’s killing “unprecedented”

Talking on Instagram Live last night to talk about the situation black communities are facing and have faced throughout history, Shahidi explained why using the term “unprecedented” to explain the current events doesn’t sit well with her.

“I’ve seen plenty of things on Twitter and such in which people are like ‘oh my god, this is such an unprecedented time’ or ‘omg, the world is upside down’,” she began. “But there’s something to be said for when you’re of a community – when you’re of the black community – in which our entire lives have been upside down. So much so that we’ve had to get used to walking on ceilings.