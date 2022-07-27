It’s safe to say that many of us Game Of Thrones fans are excited for the upcoming prequel House Of The Dragon.

The show, which is set 200 years before the original fantasy series, is drumming up a whole lot of excitement ahead of its premiere on 21 August.

But alongside that excitement has been an ongoing discussion about the treatment of women in the Game Of Thrones franchise, with many sharing their concerns about the show being anti-woman and wondering how women will be perceived in House Of The Dragon.