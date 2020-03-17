The power of female friendship is extraordinary. Its unique benefits have been explored in studies and surveys the world over. For example, did you know that research shows that if you have a tight knit group of women in your industry you’re more likely to succeed in your career?

But the most impactful way of measuring what it means to have a support network of women, is how they lift us up when times are difficult.

From struggling through a major break-up to dealing with a mental health issue, female friendship is often the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s something which is always worth celebrating, but even more so in March when International Women’s Day has us thinking about how incredible the women around us are.