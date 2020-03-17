Georgia May Jagger explains why female friendship got her through a time of grief
Megan Murray
In the wake of International Women’s Day, we spoke to supermodel, designer and Pandora muse Georgia May Jagger about what female friendship means to her.
The power of female friendship is extraordinary. Its unique benefits have been explored in studies and surveys the world over. For example, did you know that research shows that if you have a tight knit group of women in your industry you’re more likely to succeed in your career?
But the most impactful way of measuring what it means to have a support network of women, is how they lift us up when times are difficult.
From struggling through a major break-up to dealing with a mental health issue, female friendship is often the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s something which is always worth celebrating, but even more so in March when International Women’s Day has us thinking about how incredible the women around us are.
We spoke to Georgia May Jagger about the most important women in her life and when female friendship has meant the most to her.
“The strongest woman in my life has to be my mum,” Jagger says. “She always looks at the upside to any situation and will try to make the best out of everything. When it comes to the most inspirational, there is one name that absolutely comes to mind and I think everyone will agree with me on why,” she explains.
“It has to be Oprah. She helps so many young women and shows them that anything is possible. It’s this sentiment that inspired me to become involved with Pandora’s campaign with UNICEF to help fund programmes such as UPSHIFT.
“They are giving £12 to UNICEF from every purchase of the We Can Do Anything charm to give resource and a voice to young women, and help them achieve their goals. It goes without saying this is something I thought would be really valuable to be part of.”
But when it comes to facing adversity herself, Jagger says that her time in need came when she lost someone close to her and that’s when she really needed her friends around her.
“When I was grieving all of my friends banded together to help me through,” Jagger remembers. “Even if they were busy with their own lives, they still made time for me when I needed them which meant so much to me.”
So, in these uncertain times let’s remember to keep checking in on our friends and nurturing the important relationships in our lives even if we can’t pop to the pub with them right now.