I get it, I really do. The world is full of bad news at the moment, and a celebrity baby announcement feels like the perfect antidote to all of those coronavirus reports.

Baseless celebrity baby announcements, though? That’s another matter entirely.

With so many news outlets reporting the Hadid-Malik baby as fact, it’s unsurprising that some of their famous friends found themselves caught up in the furor.

Jameela Jamil, for example, was one of the first to react to the news with a congratulatory Twitter post. When she learned that neither Hadid or Malik had confirmed that they’re expecting, however, she respectfully deleted her post.

“Just in case it’s not true, I will save that thought til the couple confirms,” she tweeted.