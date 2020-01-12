“Early on after the break-up of my last relationship and before my current one, somebody encouraged me to write a list of needs and wants in a future partner,” she explained. “Needs are non-negotiable. If you go on a date with someone and realise they won’t meet, say, three of those needs, then they are not the person for you. It may last as a relationship, but it won’t make you happy.

“Wants are easier, not more frivolous per se, but easier to deliver,” she added. “Doing this made it clear to me going forward who would be good for me in a relationship.”

It’s safe to say that Anderson’s message – that we should all feel free to stand up for our needs without being branded “difficult” or “stubborn” – is seriously empowering. Of course, relationships require some negotiation – but, as Anderson points out, there are some things that absolutely shouldn’t be compromised.