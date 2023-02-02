As uber-cool sex therapist Dr Jean Milburn in Netflix’s Sex Education, it’s safe to say that Gillian Anderson captured viewers’ hearts with her unflinching honesty, open mind and endless words of wisdom when navigating life’s intimate moments.

And now off-screen, the actor is inviting women to write her letters about their sexual fantasies as part of an empowering project that will chronicle the sex lives of women from around the world.

Inspired by Nancy Friday’s 1973 book My Secret Garden – a collection of women’s fantasies sourced through letters, tapes and personal interviews – Anderson is compiling open letters to publish anonymously in a book that aims to be an “expansive and revelatory portrait of women’s sexuality and what it means to be a woman today”.