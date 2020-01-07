Naturally, many Parenthood fans were excited to see the on-screen siblings (and real-life couple) reunited.

“Love them!” tweeted one in excitement.

“LOOK AT THEM!” added another, sharing an image of the duo on Instagram. “Aren’t they cute?”

“Best couple ever!!!! I love HER, I love HIM!!!” one more added.

Still, while it’s been ‘news’ since the 2010s, there were still some who were stunned to learn that Graham and Krause are, away from the cameras, in a happy long-term romantic relationship.

“WHAT?!?” asked one, reacting to a photo of the celebrity couple on Twitter.