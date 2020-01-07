Lauren Graham – aka Lorelai Gilmore – opens up about finding love with co-star
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
Parenthood stars and real-life couple Lauren Graham and Peter Krause walked the red carpet together at the 2020 Golden Globes.
She’s famed for her role as fast-talking Lorelai Gilmore on the Gilmore Girls, and Lauren Graham was recently propelled back into the spotlight when Netflix aired four special reunion episodes of the hit mother-daughter show. And things aren’t going to change any time soon, as the actor stars in 2020’s upcoming NBC musical dramedy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, too.
However, it’s worth remembering that the actor also made her name in Parenthood – especially as Graham staged something of a mini cast reunion on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet.
That’s right: Graham – one of the evening’s celebrity presenters – walked the red carpet with Peter Krause, who famously played her brother for five years in the hit 2010 TV series.
“I am very excited to be on this fancy list!” Graham tweeted ahead of the event, when it was first announced that she would be presenting at the Globes.
“@jcolburnlevy and I will be on the red carpet along with with handsome bodyguard and reluctant tuxedo-wearer, Peter. Tune in!”
Naturally, many Parenthood fans were excited to see the on-screen siblings (and real-life couple) reunited.
“Love them!” tweeted one in excitement.
“LOOK AT THEM!” added another, sharing an image of the duo on Instagram. “Aren’t they cute?”
“Best couple ever!!!! I love HER, I love HIM!!!” one more added.
Still, while it’s been ‘news’ since the 2010s, there were still some who were stunned to learn that Graham and Krause are, away from the cameras, in a happy long-term romantic relationship.
“WHAT?!?” asked one, reacting to a photo of the celebrity couple on Twitter.
Before we assume these people have been living under a rock for the past decade, it’s worth noting that Graham and Krause have kept their relationship incredibly low-key. In fact, they rarely make press outings together, and they don’t often speak about one another in interviews.
However, speaking with Good Housekeeping in 2017, Graham opened up about finding love with her co-star… and the important life lesson it has taught her
“We couldn’t stop talking. Not about ourselves, but about the world and books and family,” Graham explained, when asked about her relationship with Krause (whom you may also recognise from Six Feet Under).
“Once we got together, there was no game play. It was like, You like me, and I like you.”
Graham went on to reveal that her relationship with Krause taught her a lot about herself. But, most importantly, it opened her eyes to one very essential life lesson.
“It gave me an understanding of life,” she said. “This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”
Krause, speaking with Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly that same year, said that the pair made a conscious decision to keep their relationship away from the media.
“We kept things pretty quiet,” he said, before going on to add that he had actually first met Graham back in the 90s.
“We had met on a show called Caroline in the City – a Lea Thompson show back in the day,” explained Krause. “We were guest-starring. … She had me move some furniture into her apartment for her back then. She had got some thing. I didn’t catch the signal.”
While we’re looking forward to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (who doesn’t love a musical TV show, after all?), Graham has hinted that there may be even more Gilmore Girls episodes to come following the success of A Year in the Life (which is still available on Netflix, if you haven’t seen it already).
Speaking to the Metro, she said: “I love the Gilmore Girls so much that I would just want to do what’s best for the show. I think what we’ve done was such a great piece, this mini-series to me was incredibly gratifying.”
She went on to add that the show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino always had ‘the Sherlock model in mind’ for the series – and added that another revival series would be possible, if it was able to reveal an interesting new side to Lorelai and Rory’s stories.
Graham said: “Some years it’s three, some years it’s one, some years they go back in time. So perhaps we need to go back in time? I don’t know, it’s hard to say.”
Hopefully we don’t go too far back, as it may mean the entire show needs re-casting. However, there’s no denying that it would be interesting to see a prequel based upon Lorelai’s younger years – particularly as the teenage mum headed out on her own following Rory’s birth, bagged herself a job, and worked as hard as possible to support her baby girl.
Hmm. Watch this space, we guess…
Images: Getty