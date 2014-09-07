'Girls are conditioned to feel shame about their sexuality, that's not OK' says Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon has spoken out about female sexuality, saying "young girls are conditioned to feel shame about their sexual experiences and that's not OK", writes the Hollywood Reporter.

Talking at the Toronto Film Festival about her latest film Wild, in which she plays a woman who's addicted to heroin and sleeps with multiple men, Witherspoon said, "It's such an important message about female sexuality. We kissed that guy or we had sex with that dude in college. We're totally ashamed of so many things."

"I think this movie says, 'That's OK. Maybe I was meant to sleep with all those guys. Maybe I wanted to. Maybe if I could go back and do it all again, I'd do the same thing.' It's a total liberation, especially for young women," continued the star.

After a string of light-hearted roles - Sweet Home Alabama and Legally Blonde to name a few - Witherspoon, 38, stars in her first gritty and sexually-daring role in Wild, based on the best-selling memoir by Cheryl Strayed.