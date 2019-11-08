The first gig I ever went to…

Was my dad and his band, but the first big concert was Frank Ocean in Iceland back in 2013.

The first time I realised music was my future…

Was when I was about nine years old and my dad put up a little recording studio at home. That’s when I really started to practise singing and I just fell in love with it.

Dad and I spent a lot of time in the studio and he began to push me to become a better singer. He’s been my number one supporter; he would always be there when I was performing, even when I was playing small gigs at school. I was kind of shy as a kid so he was helping me break out of my shell.

I think one of the reasons why we have this strong bond is that we both have ADHD so we relate to each other on a level that no one else can really understand. He’s been through all of it with me, all the way to when I went to London to sign with the label.