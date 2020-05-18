Why the Gogglebox takedown of the government’s lockdown advice proved so illuminating

Naturally, the address was featured in the most recent episode of Gogglebox: it was, after all, big TV news. Everyone watching, though – from the Malones to the Siddiquis – made it clear that they weren’t impressed by the government’s new lockdown messaging. At all.

Siblings Peter and Sophie were taken aback at the messages coming out of number 10.

“Unlimited exercise? People are going to use that like the unlimited salad bowls at Pizza Hut!” Peter exclaimed, much to his sister’s amusement.

Lorry driver Tom Malone, pointing out that his place of work is “70 miles away”, turned around to the rest of his family looking extremely aggravated.

“Go to work but don’t go to work,” he said mockingly. “Get public transport but don’t get public transport. Stay at home but go to the park, but don’t go to the park get some exercise but don’t get exercise. Go to work, go in your car but don’t go in your car, go on your bike or walk, but go in your car.”