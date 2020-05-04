Gogglebox’s Malone family issues heartfelt response to social distancing complaints

Despite this reassurance, though, Ofcom has received 134 complaints about the Gogglebox cast’s apparent breaching of the UK’s lockdown rules.

The main target for criticism were sisters Ellie and Izzie, who, despite not living together, have continued to film episodes alongside one another.

However, it’s the Malones – aka Tom, Julie, Tom Jnr, Shaun, Dave The Dog, and a few extra rottweilers to boot – who have weighed in on the debate.

“Just going to put this out there so we are all up to date,” wrote Julie, speaking on behalf of the family.

“I know the social distancing rules, too. I love my grandkids, I would never put them or anyone else’s health in danger. My daughter and her children live with us, so she can go to work as a nurse.”