Awkwafina fans might know her best as the no-holds-barred comedian who got her start on YouTube.

But in The Farewell, a heartbreaking film based on director Lulu Wang’s own family in China, Awkwafina turns in one of the most searing, human performances of the year. As Billi, the character loosely based on filmmaker Wang, Awkwafina is by turns both serious and silly, a woman torn between the two halves of her identity in the East and in the West.

If you haven’t seen the film yet, seek it out as soon as you can: Awkwafina’s performance is unforgettable. Just ask the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who just awarded the comedian a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy.