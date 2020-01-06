“So to my amazing divorced parents, and my amazing step parents, and my amazing children – who came from love despite an ending in a marriage – we’re so privileged to redefine what family looks like.”

Dern continued to explain how director Baumbach perfectly articulated what the film is about.

“As Noah first said about the story when we first talked about it, he said ‘I want to tell a love story where endings are not failures’. And that really moved me and struck me deeply.”

She concluded: “So, there was no one on this movie that hadn’t had their family ‘reconfigured’ if you will, so we all share that. If feels deeply personal to all of us.”