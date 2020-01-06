The actor explained that she has made so many choices in her life that have allowed her to have the life that she has today. “I’m grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I’ve made, and I’m also grateful to live in a moment in society where choice exists.”

She continued: “As women and as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice… I’ve tried my very best to make a life of my own, and not just a series of events that happened to me… To recognise my own handwriting, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise. But I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.”

As Williams was speaking, comedian Tiffany Haddish who presented her with the award cheered audibly. “Preach,” Haddish exclaimed.