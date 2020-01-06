Golden Globes 2020: Michelle Williams just emphasised why all women deserve the freedom to choose
- Hannah-Rose Yee
The actor has picked up another award for her performance in Fosse/Verdon. In her latest powerhouse acceptance speech, Williams spoke about why it matters that women hold so much political power.
Has Michelle Williams ever given a bad acceptance speech?
Every time the actor takes to the stage at an awards show, and with turns in critically acclaimed films and television such as Manchester By The Sea and Fosse/Verdon, she’s been doing it a lot, Williams has taken the opportunity to spotlight the causes close to her heart.
In previous acceptance speeches, Williams has discussed everything from the gender pay gap to how executives can better support women in the film industry. Now, in her acceptance speech for the Best Actress in a Limited Series award at the Golden Globes, Williams took the opportunity to encourage every woman watching to vote.
“When you put this in someone’s hand, you’re acknowledging the choices they made as an actor, moment by moment,” Williams began.
The actor explained that she has made so many choices in her life that have allowed her to have the life that she has today. “I’m grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I’ve made, and I’m also grateful to live in a moment in society where choice exists.”
She continued: “As women and as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice… I’ve tried my very best to make a life of my own, and not just a series of events that happened to me… To recognise my own handwriting, sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise. But I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.”
As Williams was speaking, comedian Tiffany Haddish who presented her with the award cheered audibly. “Preach,” Haddish exclaimed.
“To choose when to have my children and with whom, and to feel supported,” Williams added. “I know my choices might look different to yours, but thank God and whoever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours.”
Williams concluded her speech by encouraging every woman in the audience, and all the women watching from home, to vote in the upcoming US elections in November 2020.
“Women, 18 to 108, when it is time to vote please feel free to do so in your own interest. It is what men have been doing for years. Which is hwy the world looks so much like them,” Williams said. “But don’t forget we are the largest voting body in the country. Let’s make it look more like us.”
