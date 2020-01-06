Golden Globes 2020: Olivia Colman’s brilliantly British acceptance speech wins the night
Hannah-Rose Yee
She joked about being boozy, spying on her fellow nominees and celebrating co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag win. Never change, Olivia Colman.
Olivia Colman always protests that she never thought she would win awards, but she should.
The actor is currently three for three at the Golden Globes, having just picked up her third win – off her third nomination – for Best Actress in a Drama Television Series for Netflix’s The Crown. (She has previously won Golden Globes for The Night Manager and The Favourite.)
Still, Colman was visibly stunned when her name was announced over fellow nominees Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show. “Hello,” she said from the podium, commencing her acceptance speech. “Thank you so much. I had money on this not happening,” she joked.
“For the last year I feel like I’ve been living someone else’s life,” Colman continued. “And now I definitely feel like I’ve won someone else’s award.”
Colman then went on to praise her “marvellous” fellow nominees in her category, before admitting that she really did come to the awards show unprepared to win.
“I genuinely don’t know what to say,” Colman said. “Because I’ve already got a little boozy, because I thought this wasn’t going to happen. Thank you. Completely stumped.”
The actor spent the remainder of her time on stage celebrating her peers and colleagues in show business, some of whom were already winners on the night. (“Fleabag, yay!” Colman smiled, referring to the two Golden Globe awards picked up by her frequent collaborator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.)
“I’ve had the loveliest time doing this,” Colman concluded. “Honestly, sitting there, watching everyone, it’s so exciting. Look who it is, look who’s there! Thank you for having us, thank you for having me. I’ve had such a lovely time. Thank you very much.”
Never change, Olivia Colman. Never change.
Images: Getty