Olivia Colman always protests that she never thought she would win awards, but she should.

The actor is currently three for three at the Golden Globes, having just picked up her third win – off her third nomination – for Best Actress in a Drama Television Series for Netflix’s The Crown. (She has previously won Golden Globes for The Night Manager and The Favourite.)

Still, Colman was visibly stunned when her name was announced over fellow nominees Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show. “Hello,” she said from the podium, commencing her acceptance speech. “Thank you so much. I had money on this not happening,” she joked.