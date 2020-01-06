Golden Globes 2020: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Russell Crowe and more push for support for Australian bushfires
- Hannah-Rose Yee
The Fleabag creator was just one of many celebrities who took the chance to spotlight the crisis during the ceremony.
The tragic Australian bushfires, in which at least 23 people have been killed alongside an estimated half a billion animals, dominated today’s Golden Globes ceremony.
Whether in speeches, on the red carpet or backstage in the media room, stars tried to raise awareness about the crisis that is currently raging across the country of Australia. Cate Blanchett, speaking for her fellow countrymen and women in the room – which included Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Naomi Watts, Toni Collette and Succession’s Sarah Snook – took the chance to thank the volunteer firefighters who are currently battling blazes across the nation.
Russell Crowe, who did not attend the ceremony, instead choosing to stay in Australia to “protect his family” and his home from bushfires, sent through an impassioned acceptance speech that spoke to the need for serious climate change action on behalf of governments.
“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based,” Crowe’s Best Actor in a Limited Series acceptance speech read. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place that it is. That way, we all have a future.”
But it wasn’t just the Australians who spoke out about the bushfires at the Golden Globes. Several celebrities used the event to raise awareness for the crisis, asking those watching the ceremony to donate funds to help the victims of the bushfires.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, a double Golden Globe winner in the categories of Best Actress and Best Television Series Comedy for her show Fleabag even went one step further. Backstage in the media room, Waller-Bridge announced that she would be auctioning off her suit, a sequinned number by Australian designers Ralph & Russo, for charity, with all proceeds going to bushfire victims.
“We have hatched an amazing plan with Ralph [&] Russo,” Waller-Bridge said on the red carpet. “And we are going to auction it off and the money that is raised from it will go to relief in Australia.” The actor also revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she did not work with a stylist on the outfit, and instead dealt directly with the fashion house.
The suit, which is from Ralph & Russo’s couture range, is not the only look from the brand that Waller-Bridge has worn in recent weeks. The actor wore a Ralph & Russo silver tuxedo jacket and trousers to the AFI awards this week, as well as a navy tweed jacket and matching trousers from the brand to the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in London. Perhaps Waller-Bridge’s auction for Australian bushfire relief will include all of these pieces?
Other stars who used the Golden Globes to spread awareness about the bushfires included Pierce Brosnan, Ellen DeGeneres and Joaquin Phoenix. “All of us at the Golden Globes and the HFPA send our hearts to all of the people affected by the bushfires in Australia,” Brosnan said during the ceremony. “Stay strong, god bless.”
For more information on what you can do for the victims of the Australian bushfire crisis, read our story on how to help.
