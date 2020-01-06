The tragic Australian bushfires, in which at least 23 people have been killed alongside an estimated half a billion animals, dominated today’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Whether in speeches, on the red carpet or backstage in the media room, stars tried to raise awareness about the crisis that is currently raging across the country of Australia. Cate Blanchett, speaking for her fellow countrymen and women in the room – which included Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Naomi Watts, Toni Collette and Succession’s Sarah Snook – took the chance to thank the volunteer firefighters who are currently battling blazes across the nation.

Russell Crowe, who did not attend the ceremony, instead choosing to stay in Australia to “protect his family” and his home from bushfires, sent through an impassioned acceptance speech that spoke to the need for serious climate change action on behalf of governments.