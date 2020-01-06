“This really comes down to Andrew Scott, really,” Waller-Bridge said. “That man. Uh. There was a lot of talk about the chemistry of us in the show, but he could have chemistry with a pebble.”

“I love being Andrew’s pebble in this,” Waller-Bridge added. “Thank you so much for bringing so much fire to this season.”

Praising Bradbury, Waller-Bridge said that the director was the perfect person to convey her “little scrap of a show” onto the screen. She thanked Bradbury for telling her to “do it my way”. “And it really annoyed me, because I’m supposed to be the writer,” Waller-Bridge joked. “[He is] so, so extraordinary.”

The Fleabag creator also thanked Miller, her director of photography, who “made this look like a movie with a… very small budget. So I’d love to find a camera now to say thank you, Tony.”