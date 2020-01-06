Golden Globes 2020: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s praises Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott in her brilliant acceptance speech
Hannah-Rose Yee
She might have been the one to win the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Television Series, but during her acceptance speech she took the time to speak about the power of collaboration.
This is Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s world. We’re just living in it.
The Fleabag writer, creator and star just picked up another award for Best Actress in a Comedy Television Series at the 2020 Golden Globes. Clad in a sparkly tuxedo suit, the actor took to the podium to collect her latest gong. (She also has a brace of Emmys, BAFTAs and TCAs for Fleabag, too.)
“Oh my god, thank you so much to the HFPA for this,” Waller-Bridge said on the stage. “This is really heavy and cool.”
In her speech, Waller-Bridge thanked the three collaborators who helped her turn Fleabag into the global success it is today: co-star Andrew Scott, director Harry Bradbury and director of photography Tony Miller.
“This really comes down to Andrew Scott, really,” Waller-Bridge said. “That man. Uh. There was a lot of talk about the chemistry of us in the show, but he could have chemistry with a pebble.”
“I love being Andrew’s pebble in this,” Waller-Bridge added. “Thank you so much for bringing so much fire to this season.”
Praising Bradbury, Waller-Bridge said that the director was the perfect person to convey her “little scrap of a show” onto the screen. She thanked Bradbury for telling her to “do it my way”. “And it really annoyed me, because I’m supposed to be the writer,” Waller-Bridge joked. “[He is] so, so extraordinary.”
The Fleabag creator also thanked Miller, her director of photography, who “made this look like a movie with a… very small budget. So I’d love to find a camera now to say thank you, Tony.”
Waller-Bridge’s speech was a testament to the power of collaboration and of how much work goes into creating a piece of art like Fleabag.
“Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanking her DP (Tony Miller) in her acceptance speech is the classiest thing to ever happen at the Golden Globes,” one fan tweeted. Another added: “Phoebe Waller Bridge making her acceptance speech be all about Andrew Scott is the energy I need.”
Images: Getty