With a Bad Guy, this girl sure did good! At this Sunday’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish triumphed in all four of the major categories – Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Having only turned 18 in December, this makes her the youngest-ever musician to achieve such a feat and the first woman to pick up all four in the same year.

Hit single Bad Guy won both Record and Song of the Year, while her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which she recorded in her childhood bedroom with brother Finneas O’Connell, won Album of the Year.

For his work on the album, Finneas also picked up Producer of the Year, as well as the award for Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical). On winning, he said, “It’s a huge honour to be given a Grammy for making home-made cookies.”