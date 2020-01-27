Grammys 2020: Watch Demi Lovato's emotional comeback performance that brought the world to its feet
In her first live performance in almost two years, Demi Lovato overcame a tearful false start to debut new song “Anyone” at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
Emotions were already running high at last night’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. As attendees mourned the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant earlier that day and paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle and Prince in musical tributes, Demi Lovato pushed us over the edge with her powerful and devastating comeback to the music world.
Performing live for the first time since her hospitalisation in July 2018, Lovato debuted a new song titled Anyone. Earlier in the week, she told Apple Music’s Beats 1 the song was written and recorded just days before the reported drug overdose that nearly claimed her life.
Dressed in a white ball gown and standing in the spotlight, accompanied only by piano, Lovato was introduced to the stage by Greta Gerwig, who praised her for her strength. We couldn’t think of anybody more suited to the job, to be honest.
Watch the performance below:
As the piano ballad softly began, the 27-year-old suddenly became overcome with emotion and, with her voice breaking, she motioned to her pianist to stop and start over. With a quick sweep of her hair, she regained her composure and bravely restarted.
What followed was a strong, unwavering performance of a beautiful, sweeping, aching and haunting track, featuring lyrics like “I tried to talk to my piano, I tried to talk to my guitar, talked to my imagination, confided into alcohol” building to a chorus that cried, “Anyone, please send anyone, Lord is there anyone? I need someone.”
Cheeks glistening with tears, she finished her brave, passionate and – OK, let’s call it – best-ever vocal performance and the audience responded with a well-deserved standing ovation.
Later, she took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support. “What an unbelievable night,” she wrote, “My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all.”
For the last two years, Demi Lovato has, understandably, stayed largely out of the spotlight. Now, with a new album reportedly in the works, and a performance of the National Anthem lined up for next Sunday’s Super Bowl, we look forward to having her back in it, stronger than ever.
She’s certainly been missed.
