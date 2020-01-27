Emotions were already running high at last night’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. As attendees mourned the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant earlier that day and paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle and Prince in musical tributes, Demi Lovato pushed us over the edge with her powerful and devastating comeback to the music world.

Performing live for the first time since her hospitalisation in July 2018, Lovato debuted a new song titled Anyone. Earlier in the week, she told Apple Music’s Beats 1 the song was written and recorded just days before the reported drug overdose that nearly claimed her life.