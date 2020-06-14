Grenfell Tower fire: Adele pays tribute to the 72 victims on the third anniversary of the tragedy
- Lauren Geall
- Published
In an Instagram post uploaded to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, Adele has paid tribute to the 72 people who lost their lives in the tragedy, and called for her followers to show they’re “united for change and justice”.
Adele has taken to Instagram this morning (14 June) to pay tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on the third anniversary of the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 72 people in 2017.
In a post for a virtual memorial taking place tonight, the singer urged her followers to show “we’re still united” and demand justice for the people affected by the fire.
“Today, Sunday is three years since #Grenfell,” she wrote. “72 lives will forever be in our hearts.
“Join with me and @grenfell_united to REMEMBER at 6pm on youtube.com/GrenfellUnited – to show that we’re still united for change and justice. Follow @grenfell_united for more info. #Grenfell #DemandChange”
Adele was one of the first celebrities pictured on scene at Grenfell in the aftermath of the fire. Since then, the singer has thrown her support behind the people affected by the tragedy, calling for justice for the people whose lives have been lost or irreversibly changed by the fire.
After appearing on scene in the aftermath of the fire, and returning later that week to surprise Chelsea firefighters with “cake and cuddles,” Adele made a pledge to support the victims of her fire. Speaking onstage at her Wembley stadium concert two weeks after the tragedy, the singer appealed to her fans to donate to the Grenfell relief fund and urged them not to forget the people who lost their lives that day.
“I am not leaving them. I’m involved now,” she said. “I’ll be banging on about this for days, weeks, months and years. I want everyone to donate.”
She continued: “Usually I ask everyone to get their phone out and put their lights on [for this song]. But before I do that I want you to donate.
“I know a lot of people have paid a lot of money to be here… If you don’t want to [donate], I want you to promise that you will talk about it and tell people, because they are being forgotten. A lot of the [victims’] stories aren’t mine to tell, especially on a stage like this. [But] today is two weeks since it happened and they are being neglected now.”
A public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire revealed last year that the cladding wrapped around the exterior of the building was the “primary cause” of the fire spreading on 14 June, but hearings have since been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The government has come under widespread criticism for its handling of the crisis in the three years which have followed the tragedy. So far, there have been no arrests in response to the fire – and, according to new analysis, some 56,000 people are still living in buildings with flammable cladding.
Figures published in The Independent today have also revealed that seven households that lost their homes in the fire are still awaiting permanent housing, three years on.
The Grenfell United campaign, which represents the survivors and bereaved families of Grenfell, have organised a series of virtual events today to mark the third anniversary. To find out more – and to get involved – you can check out their social media channels, and tune in to the YouTube memorial service being held at 6pm tonight.
Image: Getty