Adele has taken to Instagram this morning (14 June) to pay tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire on the third anniversary of the tragedy, which claimed the lives of 72 people in 2017.

In a post for a virtual memorial taking place tonight, the singer urged her followers to show “we’re still united” and demand justice for the people affected by the fire.

“Today, Sunday is three years since #Grenfell,” she wrote. “72 lives will forever be in our hearts.

“Join with me and @grenfell_united to REMEMBER at 6pm on youtube.com/GrenfellUnited – to show that we’re still united for change and justice. Follow @grenfell_united for more info. #Grenfell #DemandChange”