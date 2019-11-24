People

Greta Thunberg will guest edit a special episode of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this Christmas

Lauren Geall
Greta Thunberg to guest edit BBC Radio 4's Today Programme this Christmas.

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish activist who has lead a movement of climate strikes all over the world in 2019, will guest edit a show for BBC Radio 4’s iconic Today programme this Christmas.

It’s an understatement to say 2019 has been a monumental year for Greta Thunberg.

Alongside leading the #FridaysForFuture movement which has seen thousands of students across the world walk out of class in protest at the lack of action on the climate crisis, Thunberg has sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, spoken at the UN, and been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

And while she’s still got plenty of time left in 2019 to add more achievements to that list (she’s currently sailing back across the Atlantic Ocean to attend the COP25 climate conference in Madrid ), Thunberg may have just added one of the most unexpected accolades yet to her portfolio of accomplishments.

This Christmas, Thunberg will be swapping the global fight against the climate crisis for a guest editor position on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, as she produces an episode for one of the show’s five special broadcasts between Boxing Day and the New Year. 

According to the BBC, Thunberg will join Turner Prize-winning artist Grayson Perry, Supreme Court president Baroness Hale of Richmond (Lady Hale), George the Poet and journalist Charles Moore as one of the show’s high-profile guest editors. 

As part of her show, Thunberg will speak to leading figures in the fight against global warming and hear from indigenous, frontline activists. It has also been reported that she has commissioned reports from the Antarctic and Zambia, as well as an interview with the governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney.

Supreme Court president Lady Hale will also guest edit for BBC Radio 4's Today programme this Christmas.
Supreme Court president Lady Hale will also guest edit for BBC Radio 4's Today programme this Christmas.

Alongside Thunberg, Lady Hale’s guest-edit will see the Supreme Court president give listeners a tour of the supreme court and explore the issue of coercive control, ahead of her planned retirement in January.

BBC Radio 4 first began to invite guest editors to take over the show in 2003, to fill the quiet news period between Christmas and New Year. Previous guest editors have included the Duke of Sussex, Angelina Jolie, Nicola Adams and Tracey Emin. 

Images: Getty/Supreme Court

