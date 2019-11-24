And while she’s still got plenty of time left in 2019 to add more achievements to that list (she’s currently sailing back across the Atlantic Ocean to attend the COP25 climate conference in Madrid ), Thunberg may have just added one of the most unexpected accolades yet to her portfolio of accomplishments.

This Christmas, Thunberg will be swapping the global fight against the climate crisis for a guest editor position on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, as she produces an episode for one of the show’s five special broadcasts between Boxing Day and the New Year.