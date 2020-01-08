2019 was, without a doubt, the year Greta Thunberg took over the world. Joined in protest by hundreds of thousands of people across the world, the teenage climate activist brought conversations about the climate crisis into the mainstream, making it a lot harder for politicians and world leaders to ignore. And Thunberg shows no signs of stopping her fight in 2020.

Among all these incredible moments, the climate activist has also proved – time and time again – that she’s got a talent for crafting iconic Twitter moments that get her message across in an inventive and often hilarious way.

From changing her profile name to Sharon to shutting down her (extremely vocal) critics, Thunberg knows exactly how to grasp peoples’ attention and use her viral moments to spread her incredibly important message.