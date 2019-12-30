Greta Thunberg says she wouldn’t waste her time speaking to Trump about climate change

A photo of Thunberg giving Trump a “death stare” as they passed one another at the UN summit went viral on social media at the time (this after she had just delivered an impassioned speech to world delegates).

But despite being in close proximity to the president, the young Swedish campaigner says she never actually spoke to him.

“Honestly, I don’t think I would have said anything because obviously he’s not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me?” Thunberg said today.

“So I probably wouldn’t have said anything, I wouldn’t have wasted my time.”