Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor and Station 19 all quickly followed suit. “We have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating,” a spokesperson for Grey’s Anatomy told Entertainment Weekly. “We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

Despite experts reassuring people that wearing a mask is not necessary for going about your daily life, supplies have been depleted. This is a very real issue for the healthcare workers on the frontline, because for them masks are a vital and necessary piece of equipment. Wearing them, alongside gowns, goggles and gloves, is what keeps physicians and nurses safe from coronavirus infection.

President Donald Trump has said that “millions” of masks are currently in production to help healthcare workers, but hospitals in coronavirus epicentres such as Seattle, Washington – where Grey’s Anatomy is set – are in danger of running out. Soon.