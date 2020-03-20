People

Grey’s Anatomy and other medical shows are donating their masks and gowns to hospitals on the coronavirus frontline

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published

As supplies of necessary items run low at hospitals across the US, medical television series such as Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor have handed over their stock.

The escalating coronavirus pandemic has led to a shortage in masks, gowns and other crucial hospital equipment in the US – and some unlikely heroes have stepped in to help.

Medical television shows throughout America have offered up their supplies to hospitals on the coronavirus frontline. Series including Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, The Resident and Station 19 have all given over their own masks, gowns, protective eyewear, gloves and other necessary medical equipment to the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who need them most.

You may also like

Coronavirus patient reveals what it’s really like to fight Covid-19 disease in your 20s

The first series to donate their supplies was The Resident, a medical drama on FOX that films in Atlanta, Georgia. The series handed over the items to Grady Hospital in the city, which is currently dealing with an influx of coronavirus cases.

On Instagram, Dr Karen Law thanked the series for its donation. “Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are a low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our frontline provider who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community.”

Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor and Station 19 all quickly followed suit. “We have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating,” a spokesperson for Grey’s Anatomy told Entertainment Weekly. “We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

Despite experts reassuring people that wearing a mask is not necessary for going about your daily life, supplies have been depleted. This is a very real issue for the healthcare workers on the frontline, because for them masks are a vital and necessary piece of equipment. Wearing them, alongside gowns, goggles and gloves, is what keeps physicians and nurses safe from coronavirus infection.

President Donald Trump has said that “millions” of masks are currently in production to help healthcare workers, but hospitals in coronavirus epicentres such as Seattle, Washington – where Grey’s Anatomy is set – are in danger of running out. Soon.

You may also like

Coronavirus testing: Chrissy Teigen just called out the huge issue facing the US right now

“We’re days away from running out of the equipment we need,” Melissa Tizon, Associate Vice President of Providence St Joseph Health told Reuters. Tizon’s group run 51 hospitals across five states in the US’ west. “We’re expecting more shipments later on but until then we’ve got to improvise.” 

Staff at hospitals in Seattle have been fashioning masks out of sheets of plastic, industrial tape, foam and elastic.

“This is a think-outside-the-box situation, and we as a country need to be innovative,” Dr Niran Al-Agba, a pediatrician in Seattle, told the New York Times. “It feels like a war zone a little bit. We need to do as much as we can to save as many as we can.”

Images: Getty

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

Recommended by Hannah-Rose Yee

Life

Free online therapy and mental health resources to help with coronavirus anxiety

Feeling overwhelmed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak? These free online therapy and wellbeing resources could help you to cope.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

Nurse’s viral post underlines forgotten human impact of the coronavirus

“I have to go to work and do my part. Please do yours too.”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Doctor shares daily updates after being diagnosed with Covid-19

This is what really happens to your body if you get coronavirus.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Doctors are sharing vital stories of their sacrifices to stay on the coronavirus frontline

These people are the real heroes.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Life

Everyone needs to read this doctor’s powerful coronavirus message

Abdu Sharkawy’s post has been shared over 1.7 million times on Facebook alone.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Stylist Daily