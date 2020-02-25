Michelle Yeoh, Lena Headey and Karen Gillan, oh my! Here’s everything we know so far about Gunpowder Milkshake.

If Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer’s Killing Eve has taught us anything, it’s this: there is an appetite for stories with psychopathic female killers at the centre. Particularly when said show can maintain a dark and twisted sense of humour about the macabre business. So, when we learned that Lena Headey and Karen Gillan have signed up to play an estranged mother/daughter pair of assassins – from the same studio that brought us Jennifer Lopez’s Hustlers, no less – we were more than a little excited.

Here’s everything we know about Gunpowder Milkshake so far. What’s Gunpowder Milkshake about? In a nutshell? Three generations of female assassins join forces to destroy a male-dominated crime syndicate. Or, to put it more bluntly, a team of dope-as-hell female action heroes bring down the patriarchy. Bring it on!

Who stars in Gunpowder Milkshake? As well as Headey and Gillan, the cast also boasts Angela Bassett (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians), Chloe Coleman (Big Little Lies) and Paul Giamatti (Shoot ‘Em Up). We’ll bring you more casting details as and when they’re announced. What have the film’s stars said about Gunpowder Milkshake? Not a lot just yet, although Headey and Gillan have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos via their Instagram feeds for some time now. Here’s one of Gillan after a five-hour boxing workout:

And here’s one of Headey doing some cardio skipping:

Check the hashtag #gunpowdermilkshake for more. Who’s directing Gunpowder Milkshake? The film is directed by Israeli filmmaker Navot Papushado (Big Bad Wolves), making his English-language debut. He co-wrote the screenplay alongside Ehud Lavski. What’s been said about Gunpowder Milkshake so far? As reported by Deadline, STX snapped up distribution rights to the movie after seeing it on promo during the European Film Market in Berlin. Studio Canal’s Anna Marsh, who negotiated the deal, has said: “Gunpowder Milkshake has found the perfect domestic distributor in STX. Produced by our good partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman, this ambitious, high-octane action film boasts a top-class lineup of kick-ass and smart female talent who promise to light up audiences worldwide.

“Adam Fogelson and the team at STX has delivered time and again in this genre with hits such as Hustlers and more recently The Gentleman. Partnering with them on Gunpowder Milkshake will allow us to scale a first-class campaign firmly positioning our film as an event.”

Is there a trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake? Not yet, but watch this space. When will Gunpowder Milkshake be released? We aren’t sure yet, although it’s been suggested that it will hit cinemas at some point in 2020. Fingers crossed, eh?

