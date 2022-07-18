In an interview with Paper Magazine last year, Stefani discussed the backlash to her Harajuku Girl era.

“If we didn’t buy and sell and trade our cultures in, we wouldn’t have so much beauty, you know?” Stefani said. “We learn from each other, we share from each other, we grow from each other. And all these rules are just dividing us more and more.”

She continued: “I think that we grew up in a time where we didn’t have so many rules. We didn’t have to follow a narrative that was being edited for us through social media, we just had so much more freedom.”

Stefani’s impact in music and fashion has been largely tied to the various cultures she takes “inspiration” from but also has profited from – and this is something which can’t be denied.

And, in 2022, that may be something she needs to be aware of and is something that has been echoed by others on social media.