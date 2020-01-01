Gwen Stefani was age-shamed for her New Year’s Eve performance, and Twitter was having none of it

The dawn of a decade has broken, the day is young and the new year is filled with fresh possibilities. So why, in 2020, are we still talking about a woman’s age?

Well, apparently, everyday sexism does not stand still for time nor any outrageously talented woman, because Gwen Stefani became the subject of ruthless trolling when she performed on NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 event.

We are, of course, talking about Gwen Stefani, the music icon who has been enriching our lives with pop classics like “Don’t Speak”, “Hollaback Girl” and “What You Waiting For?” since the mid-80s, and a woman who performs so fearlessly and powerfully, that just listening to one of her songs is like taking your vitamin supplement for the day. Yesterday was no exception, as the star gave a literally dazzling performance of one of her biggest hits, “The Sweet Escape,” dressed in silver sequinned everything.