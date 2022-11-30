Gwendoline Christie says that filming Netflix’s Wednesday is “the first time I’ve ever felt beautiful on screen”
Actor Gwendoline Christie got candid about how seeing herself as Principal Larissa Weems in the dark Netflix comedy changed her perception of herself.
As a firm fixture on our TikTok timelines and the current No 1 trending show on Netflix, Tim Burton’s Wednesday adaptation has been making quite the mark since its release last week.
From our obsession with that iconic dance scene to the heartwarming relationship between Wednesday and Enid, there are plenty of talking points from across the stellar cast.
One in particular has been Game Of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie, who takes on the role of Principal Larissa Weems in the dark comedy, who recently shared how her time as Nevermore Academy’s chic and fearless leader made her feel “beautiful”.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Christie revealed that director Burton asked her to help create the role, bringing her flair and personality to all of Weems’ characteristics.
“He said, ‘You can do whatever you like with the character, feel free to make it whatever you want and we’ll keep talking about it,’” Christie said. “And that was an unbelievable opportunity from this great cinematic master.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Christie admitted that the role also meant a lot to her personally. “It is the first time I’ve ever felt beautiful on screen,” she shared.
“I cannot express my extreme gratitude more heartily to Tim and Colleen and our hair and make-up team. Colleen Atwood is rightfully a legend, and what she does is close to witchcraft in terms of transformation. It is an honour of my life to work with Colleen and to work with Tim.”
Continuing her praise of Atwood, Christie added: “The brilliance of Colleen is she is supremely talented. She’s also hugely experienced. That experience cannot be underlined enough because she is able to look at your body and emphasise different elements, emphasise your strong points.
“The way she made me feel was my body felt celebrated and beautiful. Never once did I feel like there was something to hide or something to be ashamed of. She made me feel incredible. She was also enormously collaborative and wanted to know what I thought, which I was quite nervous initially to show her any references, but she welcomed them and she loved them.”
Wednesday is available to stream in full on Netflix now.
