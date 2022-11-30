As a firm fixture on our TikTok timelines and the current No 1 trending show on Netflix, Tim Burton’s Wednesday adaptation has been making quite the mark since its release last week.

From our obsession with that iconic dance scene to the heartwarming relationship between Wednesday and Enid, there are plenty of talking points from across the stellar cast.

One in particular has been Game Of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie, who takes on the role of Principal Larissa Weems in the dark comedy, who recently shared how her time as Nevermore Academy’s chic and fearless leader made her feel “beautiful”.