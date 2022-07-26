Gwyneth Paltrow explains the inspiration behind Goop’s vagina-scented candles
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
Goop’s This Smells Like My Vagina candle has been a topic of conversation since it launched in 2020 – and the lifestyle guru has just shared the inspiration behind it.
When you think of Goop, there are likely three things that come to mind.
One: the founder of the brand, Gwyneth Paltrow.
Two: vaginal jade eggs (yes, you read that correctly.)
And three: Goop’s infamous vagina-scented candle.
The Goop x Heretic This Smells Like My Vagina Candle made headlines when it launched in 2020, sparking criticism and commentary across the internet – and now, Paltrow has shared the inspiration behind the infamous product.
In a new interview with Today’s Willie Geist, the actor and lifestyle guru discussed the rise of her wellness brand and said that the controversial candle is all about “provocation” and female empowerment.
“This candle is really like that provocation to say like, ‘It’s amazing to be a woman in every way. It’s amazing to have that kind of power and you deserve to have that agency,’” she explained.
On Goop’s website, the candle is described as “a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent” made with geranium, bergamot and cedar along with Damask rose and ambrette seed.
In a 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Paltrow discussed the candle and said it “started as a funny joke” between herself and Douglas Little, the owner of Heretic Perfume.
“So Douglas Little, who is the owner of Heretic Perfume, we’re very close friends and we’ve worked together a lot. He does all of our fragrances for us, and one day we were smelling different fragrances and I was joking around and I smelled something and I said…” she said, as she motioned to the name of candle. “As a joke. But then I was like, ‘Wouldn’t that be cool if somebody actually had the guts to do that?’ What a punk rock feminist statement to have that on your table.”
Despite joking around at the time, Paltrow says Little was inspired by the idea and made the candle for her.
“I thought he just made me one, as a joke, but then the next thing I knew, it was on my website,” she said at the time.
Since Goop’s launch in 2008, the brand has continued to go from strength to strength, and in 2016, Paltrow took on the role of CEO and stepped back from acting – a decision she doesn’t regret.
“I really don’t miss it all. I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I’m sure I still will at some point,” Paltrow said. “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how […] we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much.”
So there you have it, folks – female empowerment and a little humour are behind arguably one of the most iconic candles of all time.
Image: Getty