Despite joking around at the time, Paltrow says Little was inspired by the idea and made the candle for her.

“I thought he just made me one, as a joke, but then the next thing I knew, it was on my website,” she said at the time.

Since Goop’s launch in 2008, the brand has continued to go from strength to strength, and in 2016, Paltrow took on the role of CEO and stepped back from acting – a decision she doesn’t regret.

“I really don’t miss it all. I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I’m sure I still will at some point,” Paltrow said. “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how […] we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much.”

So there you have it, folks – female empowerment and a little humour are behind arguably one of the most iconic candles of all time.